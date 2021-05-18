How much is the NFL Sunday ticket?

The NFL Sunday Ticket is one of the most popular ways to watch football games. Whether you are a fan of an out-of-market football team or just really enjoy watching all NFL games, the NFL Sunday ticket will give you all of those options.

NFL Sunday ticket rates

For fans who have never viewed a football game on an NFL Sunday ticket, it's through DirecTV. Unlike two seasons ago, you don't need to be a DirecTV subscriber to pay for the NFL Sunday ticket, as long as you meet one of the requirements listed on the site. There are a few subscription options when deciding to purchase an NFL Sunday ticket package.

NFL Sunday TO GO:

This package costs $73.49 each month for four months or $293.96 total

NFL Sunday Ticket Max:

This package costs $99.99 a month for four months or $395.99 total

NFL Sunday Ticket U:

This package if for college students only and is an affordable $24.99 each month or $99.96 total

All three of the packages listed above will have LIVE Sunday out-of-market games. They will also have a player tracker, which is great for fantasy football fans and game mix channels (where you can watch 4 or 8 games at once). All three packages can also be streamed on the DirecTV App, which is great for streaming services, smart TV's or on-the-go mobile devices.

NFL Sunday Ticket Max offers even more viewing options, which is why the price is higher compared to the "to go" option.

For fans who don't have DirecTV and aren't able to subscribe through the app, there may be a new way to watch out-of-market games. ESPN+ is looking at the possibility of buying the NFL Sunday Ticket, but that won't happen for a few months.

As of now, the NFL Sunday Ticket will run through the 2022 season. With ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC and now Amazon all getting game rights for the upcoming seasons, that leaves Sunday Ticket up for grabs.

If ESPN+ does in fact purchase the NFL Sunday Ticket, it will be much easier to stream out-of-market games across the country. All of the negotiations are still being discussed and a final decision hasn't been made. But it is promising that even more fans will be able to stream their favorite NFL teams' games.

The #NFL Sunday Ticket's streaming rights are up for grabs next year, but it's speculated that ESPN+ will receive the rights.



This contract would definitely boost subscribers for any #streaming platform it goes to.https://t.co/FAtkpwMRIk — John Carney (@JohnCarney_SF) May 18, 2021