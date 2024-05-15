How much is NFL Sunday Ticket for 2024? All you need to know about streaming NFL games

The new NFL season is approaching, and all 32 teams will be vying for the Super Bowl trophy. The 2023–24 NFL season saw the Kansas City Chiefs lift back-to-back championships.

Ahead of the 2024 season, let's take a look at how to get premium access to NFL games through the NFL Sunday Ticket. This article will explore the prices and plans for 2024.

NFL Sunday Ticket prices and plans for 2024

The NFL Sunday Ticket package can be enjoyed for $349 a year. This package gets you ALL the Sunday out-of-market games (160+ games per season).

However, NFL fans can choose to bundle Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV; the cost for Sunday Ticket will subsequently drop to $179 for the year, plus the price of YouTube TV (which you will have to keep paying for so far as you desire to access your NFL Sunday Ticket package).

YouTube TV is currently available for $57.99 monthly for the first three months. The cost then increases to $72.99 per month, and that's in addition to Sunday Ticket, for a total of $1,010, which is around $85 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket has long been a staple for fans, and the 2024 package should offer the same premium coverage enjoyed in recent seasons.

When does the 2024 NFL schedule come out?

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2, and viewers can live stream it via FuboTV and DAZN.

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released during a three-hour NFL Network show hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe. It begins at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 is included, as they will have a two-hour program dedicated to the 2024 NFL schedule. It'll begin at 8 p.m. featuring host Kevin Negandhi, Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter, and more.

Here's what you need to know about the schedule release:

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Live stream: FuboTV, DAZN

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2