How much is Patrick Mahomes' house worth? All you need to know about the Super Bowl MVP's KC ranch

Reports came out earlier this week that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has put his ranch-style home in Kansas City on the market. The reigning NFL MVP listed the property for just shy of $3 million which is around its current market value.

The signal-caller purchased the three-bedroom, five-bathroom residence for a hefty sum of $1.9 million and subsequently invested a staggering $400,000 in renovating the property. He is now set to part ways with the ranch-style manse at a price tag of $2.9 million.

Constructed in the 1950s, the house is situated on a spacious plot of land exceeding an acre in the prestigious Country Club District of the city. The residence spans an impressive 4,800 square feet, giving room for an appealing design in the interior.

Located in the sought-after Sunset Hill neighborhood, this home boasts an attractive traditional design and offers a range of desirable features. The interior features custom cabinets, as well as elegant wood and tile floors that enhance the overall aesthetic.

The interior of this midcentury residence has undergone a complete transformation, with extensive renovations carried out. It now features an abundance of built-in features for added convenience and storage, and ample windows that flood the space with natural light.

The gated property is surrounded by lush lawns, creating a picturesque setting, and recently underwent an expansion to include a spacious five-car garage. In the backyard, there’s a convenient putting green for golf along with the added luxury of a heated swimming pool.

Is Mahomes leaving Kansas City Chiefs?

While it's common for fans to feel concerned when athletes put their houses up for sale, there's no need to worry in Mahomes' case. He is not planning to move despite listing his house for sale. He inked a 10-year deal worth $503 million with the Chiefs in August 2020.

Even though the quarterback has recently listed his primary residence in Kansas City for sale, it's worth noting that he still retains ownership of other properties as part of his quite impressive real estate portfolio. This includes a two-bedroom condo in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mahomes has built an astonishing real estate portfolio worth $8 million dollars since he became a professional. This includes four properties situated in the state of Missouri and Texas, of which he is now trying to offload one of them.

According to reports, Mahomes has also acquired an expansive eight-acre parcel of land in Loch Lloyd, Missouri. It is said that he intends to construct a custom estate on the property, which will feature a half-sized football field where he can dedicate time to refining his skills during the offseason.

