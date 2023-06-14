Patrick Mahomes house: Chiefs QB, wife Brittany make $3M decision on Kansas City’s lavishing mansion

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have decided to sell their ranch-style property in Missouri for $3 million.
The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs bought the property in 2019 after winning his first Super Bowl title. He bought the property for an estimated $1.9 million.
The 27-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion and the co-owner of the Kansas City Current took charge of significant renovations during their time at the ranch house located in the private Country Club District.
According to Variety’s Dirt, they invested close to $400,000 in renovating the 1950s home. The update includes transforming the living spaces into an open-concept layout and incorporating modern touches such as floor-to-ceiling windows.
The house is well protected, with a dependable security system and gates. It offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms, encompassing a spacious area of nearly 4800 ft.².
Additional highlights of the property include a lounge area, a wet bar, and a wine cellar, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The house also features dual customer showroom-style closets, allowing for stylish, storage options. Furthermore, a lavish bathroom awaits, complete with a sizeable soaking tub and a shower, providing a luxurious bathing experience.
Patrick Mahomes' lavish $8 million real estate portfolio
The NFL MVP is the face of the NFL. He signed a 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, which was worth a whopping $503 million. He became the first athlete to ever sign a half-billion-dollar deal. Considering his impressive net worth, fans would expect him to have a collection of posh properties.
In addition to the aforementioned residents, Patrick Mahomes possesses a luxurious mansion in the Dallas area, which he acquired for $3.37 million in 2020.
He also invested in a two-bedroom apartment in Missouri during his rookie year in 2017, although his attempt to sell the property in 2019 was unsuccessful. The star quarterback paid $350,000 for the 1800 ft.² pad, which is now worth nearly $500,000.
More recently, he purchased a piece of land in the gated community of Loch Lloyd in Kansas City for $400,000. He intends to construct a mansion on the property, complete with a half-sized football field.
The Mahomes family has grown with the addition of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, now seven months old. Patrick Mahomes and his wife also share a two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye. Hence, investing in large properties is deemed fit for the family.