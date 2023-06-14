Patrick Mahomes house: Chiefs QB, wife Brittany make $3M decision on Kansas City’s lavishing mansion

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have decided to sell their ranch-style property in Missouri for $3 million.

The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs bought the property in 2019 after winning his first Super Bowl title. He bought the property for an estimated $1.9 million.

The 27-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion and the co-owner of the Kansas City Current took charge of significant renovations during their time at the ranch house located in the private Country Club District.

Patrick Mahomes' ranch-style Missouri house

According to Variety’s Dirt, they invested close to $400,000 in renovating the 1950s home. The update includes transforming the living spaces into an open-concept layout and incorporating modern touches such as floor-to-ceiling windows.

The house is well protected, with a dependable security system and gates. It offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms, encompassing a spacious area of nearly 4800 ft.².

Additional highlights of the property include a lounge area, a wet bar, and a wine cellar, providing ample space for relaxation and entertainment. The house also features dual customer showroom-style closets, allowing for stylish, storage options. Furthermore, a lavish bathroom awaits, complete with a sizeable soaking tub and a shower, providing a luxurious bathing experience.

Patrick Mahomes' lavish $8 million real estate portfolio

The NFL MVP is the face of the NFL. He signed a 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, which was worth a whopping $503 million. He became the first athlete to ever sign a half-billion-dollar deal. Considering his impressive net worth, fans would expect him to have a collection of posh properties.

Mahomes' first home in Missouri

In addition to the aforementioned residents, Patrick Mahomes possesses a luxurious mansion in the Dallas area, which he acquired for $3.37 million in 2020.

He also invested in a two-bedroom apartment in Missouri during his rookie year in 2017, although his attempt to sell the property in 2019 was unsuccessful. The star quarterback paid $350,000 for the 1800 ft.² pad, which is now worth nearly $500,000.

More recently, he purchased a piece of land in the gated community of Loch Lloyd in Kansas City for $400,000. He intends to construct a mansion on the property, complete with a half-sized football field.

The Mahomes family has grown with the addition of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, now seven months old. Patrick Mahomes and his wife also share a two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye. Hence, investing in large properties is deemed fit for the family.

