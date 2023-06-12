How much does Tom Brady's yacht cost? Everything you need to know about NFL icon's top-of-the-line machine

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying life after football. The legendary quarterback was recently spotted spending time with his children, along with famous Youtuber Mr. Beast on the latter's $300 million yacht.

Brady also flaunted his passing skills on the vessel when he knocked down a drone that was circling the yacht with a football.

Interestingly, "TB12" has his own luxury yacht as well. He bought a Wajer 77 late in 2021 for a whopping $6 million while he was still playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Wajer 77 is one of the most stylish yachts on the market. It has enough room for nine people to sleep and has a 16-foot, 5-inch wide Master Suite mid-ship. The vessel also has a bow Junior Suite with a double bed and a port-side guest cabin with a queen-size and single bed.

The deck at the top of the yacht has several interesting features including sun pads, sofas, and a circular seating area. It is also equipped with electric surfboards and diving kits.

The 77-foot yacht can reach speeds up to 37 knots and boasts a 400 nautical mile range, making it perfect for longer trips. In simple terms, it's built for performance and total comfort, which is ideal for Brady.

How many yachts does Tom Brady own?

According to reports, Tom Brady owns two yachts. The NFL superstar bought a Wajer 55S in 2020 for a reported $2 million.

Brady used his 55-foot Wajer 55S during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' waterfront parade in 2020. It took place after the Bucs won the Lombardi Trophy, beating Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Brady then bought an upgraded Wajer 77 in 2021 for a smoother sail. He often visited the Bahamas with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and kids on the yacht.

Although he and Gisele split in October 2022, Brady still takes his kids for trips on his yacht.

