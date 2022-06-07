How much do undrafted free agent rookies get paid? 

The path for an undrafted free agent rookie is not for the faint-hearted. Many players often have their sights set on being drafted with all the glitz and glamour. But for a lot of players, that is not the case and they slip through the cracks.

That doesn't mean their dream of playing in the NFL is over, it just means more work needs to be done. More workouts, tryouts and everything in between to put themselves on the radar of the 32 NFL teams.

But what about the pay for an undrafted rookie? We all know how much first-round players make and the like, but what about the players who slip out of the draft?

An example of the pay an undrafted rookie can have.

Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL Rookie linebacker Jack Cochrane (South Dakota) joins the Kansas City Chiefs on an undrafted free agent deal that includes $150,000 total guaranteed, $125,000 of his base salary guaranteed and $25,000 signing bonus, per a league source #Chiefs Rookie linebacker Jack Cochrane (South Dakota) joins the Kansas City Chiefs on an undrafted free agent deal that includes $150,000 total guaranteed, $125,000 of his base salary guaranteed and $25,000 signing bonus, per a league source #Chiefs

Another example of UDFA rookie deal's with the Chicago Bears.

Brad Biggs @BradBiggs



TE Chase Allen $12K signing bonus+$60K base salary guarantee



CB Allie Green $5K signing bonus



RB Master Teague $5.5K signing bonus Numbers for a couple of undrafted rookie free agents for #Bears are in.TE Chase Allen $12K signing bonus+$60K base salary guaranteeCB Allie Green $5K signing bonusRB Master Teague $5.5K signing bonus Numbers for a couple of undrafted rookie free agents for #Bears are in.TE Chase Allen $12K signing bonus+$60K base salary guaranteeCB Allie Green $5K signing bonusRB Master Teague $5.5K signing bonus

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The average salary for a rookie is $705,000 which is the league minimum. The undrafted rookie reservation amount last season was more than $160,000, but less than $200,000. That is the most a team can use for signing bonuses for free agents and is a certain percentage of a team's total rookie compensation pool for 2022.

Most UDFA will sign on with a franchise practice squad if they are not signed to the active roster and they can make anywhere north of $100,000 a season. Ultimately, the salary for UDFA can vary, but it is nowhere near as high as players taken in the draft.

Most notable undrafted free agents in NFL history

Divisional Playoffs - Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

There have been some seriously talented players that have not been drafted throughout the NFL. Receiver Wes Welker played 12 seasons, was nominated to two Pro Bowls and led the league in receptions three times.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was another star who was an undrafted free agent and had a long, productive career. But Kurt Warner takes the cake as the best UDFA NFL player in history.

A two-time league MVP, four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections to go with a Super Bowl win. It just goes to show that players do not have to be drafted to have long, productive careers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far