How much will Brock Purdy make after California taxes? $265,000,000 49ers QB gets hit with reality check

Brock Purdy finally secured his future with the San Francisco 49ers last week, agreeing to a five-year, $265-million contract extension that would firmly entrench him as their franchise quarterback until 2030. It finally concludes a saga that can be argued to have begun in the 2024 offseason, when he was fresh from reaching the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL.

However, he will not get to have all the money to himself, not even the supposed $181 million guaranteed. Why, though?

Breaking down the amount that Brock Purdy will make from $265-million extension

According to MLFootball, Brock Purdy will keep only $24.6 million of his annual average figure of $53 million. The remaining $28.4 million will be spent on taxes, broken down as follows:

Federal income Tax: $19.5 million

California State Tax: $7.5 million

Federal Payroll Tax: $1.25 million

California SDI (State Disability Insurance) Tax: $1,686

But for the one-time Pro Bowler and passer rating leader, the extension is not merely a career payday for him - it is also a chance to prove that the roster around him, which comprises offensive stars like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, is championship-caliber. He said during media availability on Wednesday:

"We want to make sure that we're working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success. It's not just for me to get all the money as much as I can, but also like, hey, let's surround yourself with a great team and players and a great locker room. And all those things matter."

The extension, which does not kick in until 2026, also has a no-trade clause. Purdy, however, intimated that its presence or absence would not have affected his decision:

“I think it's important, yes. But also that's something that my agent and I had discussed... Was it going to be a determining factor in signing it or not? No. We were very grateful that we had it in there, but at the end of the day, like I said, everything else that the contract entails, we're extremely excited about, so we're just grateful how it turned out.”

And he also has major plans for what he will buy after his new deal - a fishing boat, something that he shared before leaving the podium:

"I've always been a big fishing advocate. So I was telling my wife, and she's annoyed with me. I'll say it. But I'd like to get a bass boat one day. That'll be my first big purchase."

Purdy and the 49ers begin their 2025 season at the Seattle Seahawks on September 7. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT on Fox.

