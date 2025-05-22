“Set up GoFundMe for poor guy”: NFL fans react to 49ers QB Brock Purdy facing over $28,000,000 tax bill after $265M contract extension

Brock Purdy signed a $265 million contract extension last week, but the IRS will be liable for a large portion of it. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, fresh off inking a five-year deal with $181 million guaranteed, will reportedly face a $28.3 million tax bill.
NFL fans latched on to these numbers in the comments section, with one saying,
"Someone set up a GoFundMe for this poor guy"
“This is robbery,” another X user declared.
Purdy will reportedly walk away with $24.6 million of his $53 million yearly average after taxes.
Another said, "Over 50% in taxes 💀"
One more wrote, "People in California literally voted for this."
One x user sarcastically said, "So sad only 24 million dollars, how will he ever live?"
"Lmao they overpaid him and he ain’t even getting all the money," tweeted one more.
California’s sky-high tax rates are front and center. The reported breakdown? Nearly $20 million to the nation, $7.5 million to the Golden State, plus over $1 million in payroll taxes.
Purdy, once “Mr. Irrelevant,” is now very relevant, in both the NFL and tax talk. His rookie deal was peanuts, but the new money comes with a hefty side of government cut.
Brock Purdy asked for much more than $53,000,000/year
Purdy came in hot at the negotiation table. The 49ers quarterback reportedly opened talks by asking for $65 million annually. This is more than any QB in NFL history, including current top earner Dak Prescott, who rakes in $60 million annually.
“That was his initial asking price, $65 million,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed. “You might as well start high.”
While no one expected the Niners to meet that number, it showed just how confident the former Mr. Irrelevant has become. After leading the 49ers to two NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance in just 2.5 seasons as a starter, Purdy has earned his payday.
The final number approved between both parties was a five-year, $265 million deal, locking him in at $53 million yearly. That ties him with Jared Goff as the league’s seventh-highest-paid QB. It may not be $65 million, but it’s a massive leap from Purdy's $985K salary just last season.
