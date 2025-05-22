49ers QB Brock Purdy reveals wife Jenna's reaction on his first splurge wish days after signing $265M contract

Days after securing the richest contract in 49ers history, quarterback Brock Purdy shared what he plans to do with his newfound wealth. However, his wife Jenna's less-than-enthusiastic response to his shopping priorities is evident too.

During his contract-christening press conference in Santa Clara, Purdy revealed the conversation he'd had with his wife about his first major purchase.

"I was telling my wife — and she was annoyed with me — but I'd like to get a bass boat one day. So that'll be my first big purchase," said Purdy.

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

The 25-year-old signal caller signed a five-year extension worth up to $265 million on Tuesday, officially becoming the franchise quarterback for San Francisco. With $181 million guaranteed and an annual average value of $53 million, Brock Purdy now ranks as the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

How Brock Purdy and family celebrated the $265M milestone

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

The family found their way to mark the historic contract signing. His mother, Carrie Purdy, shared photos on social media showing a private celebration with close family members over the weekend.

The intimate gathering featured a chocolate cake reading "Congratulations BP#13 Bang! Bang!" with Brock surrounded by his parents, siblings Whittney and Chubba, and brother-in-law Jared Schmidt. Wife Jenna was also present, holding the celebratory cake in the family photos.

Carrie Purdy's heartfelt message on X captured the family's joy:

"Congratulations Brock! We Love You Son and are So Proud to be a part of Your Incredible Journey! God is Good! It was so Fun Celebrating with You this Weekend! Now Go Celebrate With Jenna!!"

The contract agreement came together Friday while Brock Purdy was golfing at San Francisco's Olympic Club Lake Course with 49ers center Jake Brendel and their wives. Agent Kyle Strongin called with news of the completed deal, sparking celebrations that reached Purdy's family in Arizona, where they were also golfing.

Purdy's 2025 salary-cap hit will be just $9.1 million despite the massive contract value, giving the 49ers financial flexibility to build around their franchise quarterback. The structure includes a $40.1 million signing bonus and back-loaded payments that prioritize team success over immediate personal gain.

