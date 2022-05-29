How much will it cost to buy the Washington Commanders? NFL owners to reportedly force Dan Snyder to sell team

The Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is facing multiple investigations concering how he operates the franchise. Snyder and the Washington Commanders are currently under investigation by Congress, the Virginia Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission with the hits cutting across the political spectrum. This is in addition to the previous investigation by the league into the team's workplace culture that showed worrying signs of misogyny in the ranks.

Now, it seems the NFL owners are getting frustrated with the continuous negative image being foisted by the Washington Commanders on them and are looking to force Dan Snyder to sell.

How can one buy the Washington Commanders off Dan Snyder?

As per Forbes, the current valuation of the Washington Commanders is $4.2 billion. So for any potential buyer, one would have to cough up that much cash to take it off Dan Snyder's hands. But one must remember that it ultimately depends on Snyder's personal valuation and whether he wants to sell or not.

And that is where the current investigations into his stewardship of the Commanders come in. Initially, they were under investigation for a hostile workplace environment by the NFL. There were serious allegations of sexual harassment as well. It was alleged that cheerleaders with the franchise were mistreated and exploited. Such investigations led to Dan Snyder giving up his ownership in name to his wife Tanya. Despite calls for the NFL to make the details of those investigations public, after it had claimed Jon Gruden's career with the Las Vegas Raiders, they never did so.

Right now, Congress has gotten involved, and it seems that, while investigating workplace conduct, they have found some facts relating to financial impropriety, which the club has denied. But they are not alone, with the NFL also investigating if the Washington Commaders withheld ticket money from the league. In addition to that, the attorneys general in Virginia and Washington DC are investigating the franchise for financial issues and sexual harassment respectively.

#WashingtonCommanders #DanSnyder The Congress’ investigation unveils that the Washington Commanders held back ticket revenue, which is to be shared with other teams The Congress’ investigation unveils that the Washington Commanders held back ticket revenue, which is to be shared with other teams#WashingtonCommanders #DanSnyder https://t.co/apMx3w1Rty

All of this has led to a headache for the owners of the other teams, and they are now mulling, as per reports, whether to force Dan Snyder out or not. If there is a wide majority or consensus that he should sell, then whether or not he should sell would the franchise may be taken out of his hands. What he will still control, though, is the amount of money he can raise through the sale.

