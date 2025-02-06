How much will it cost to watch the 2025 Super Bowl in Australia? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles

The 2025 Super Bowl will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Only two teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy and this year's matchup is a rematch from 2023. The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, let's examine the cost to Australian viewers of watching the season's biggest game.

How much will it cost to watch the 2025 Super Bowl in Australia?

According to goal.com, it costs AUD 289.99 to subscribe for an entire season on DAZN and watch the Super Bowl.

Australian residents can stream SB59 on DAZN, a steady and reliable streaming platform that broadcasts NFL games. DAZN is available worldwide except in the USA and China.

Here's what you need to know about watching the big game in Australia:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: DAZN Australia

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

How many Australians have won the Super Bowl?

Jesse Williams is the first and only Australian in history to get a Super Bowl ring. However, the former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle did not play a single snap in the season that culminated in the Seahawks winning the 2013 Super Bowl. He did get a ring for being on the roster.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata will get the chance to be the first Australian to win a Super Bowl as a playing member. Mailata is a major part of the Eagles' locker room and this will be his second shot at winning a ring after coming up short in 2023.

Mailata has come a long way since his rugby league days and he is a key piece of Nick Sirianni's offense. He'll be tasked with protecting dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts in the biggest game of his professional football career.

American football is growing in Australia and next season will be the first time that a regular-season game will be played in the country. It'll be held at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the LA Rams as the designated home team. It's NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's latest effort to expand the game's influence across the shores of the U.S.

