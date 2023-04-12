How much will NFL Sunday Ticket cost on YouTube TV? Breakdown of pricing on new streaming service

YouTube TV will enter its first season with NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 campaign. The streaming service purchased the rights to show football games in December last year.

However, one key detail that was left out of the announcement was the package cost for streaming games. Four months later, the pricing has eventually been revealed.

It seems that YouTube is planning to get fans to sign up for the package as soon as possible. The company will be offering discounted, early bird pricing to anyone who subscribes to Sunday Ticket by June 6.

The pricing for the service will differ based on when you sign up and whether you're already a subscriber to YouTube TV. Here's a breakdown of the pricing details that were revealed on Tuesday.

For YouTube TV subscribers:

$249 if you purchase by June 6

$349 if you purchase after June 6

$289 if you combine with RedZone and purchase by June 6

$389 if you combine with RedZone and if you purchase after June 6

YouTube subscribers will also have the option of purchasing just the RedZone Channel for $10.99 per month during the NFL season.

Those who don't subscribe to YouTube TV will also be able to subscribe to Sunday Ticket, but it will cost slightly more.

Here's the pricing breakdown for those who aren't YouTube TV subscribers:

$349 if you purchase by June 6

$449 if you purchase after June 6

$389 if you combine with RedZone and purchase by June 6

$489 if you combine with RedZone and if you purchase after June 6

How to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV?

Signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV isn't as tedious as it sounds. Here are the steps you need to follow once you subscribe to YouTube TV:

Go to your YouTube TV account.

Select Settings and then go to Membership.

Click on Purchase NFL Sunday Ticket

Complete the process by making the payment.

And Voila! Enjoy football action on the brand-new streaming service.

