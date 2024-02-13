How does the NFL decide which city will host the Super Bowl? Inside league's decision-making process

The NFL season starts in September and ends in February with the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is the season's biggest game, featuring the best two teams in the league.

This article will examine how the big game is decided and which cities will host the Super Bowl over the next five years. It will also assess how much taxpayers pay to host the big game.

How does the NFL decide which city gets a Super Bowl?

Before entrusting Super Bowl hosting rights to a city, the NFL considers three critical factors:

1. Weather

Weather plays a significant role in determining Super Bowl host cities. Due to the February timetable, towns with a lot of sun then are likelier to get the nod.

That's why cities like Miami, Los Angeles and New Orleans hosted the big game. The Greater Miami area has hosted 12 Super Bowl games, New Orleans has hosted ten and the Greater LA region seven.

2. Bidding power

Interested cities must bid to get the opportunity to host the most significant event on the football calendar. Since 2018, the league has contacted their chosen venue and asked them to assemble a suitable proposal. NFL owners then vote to accept or deny their proposal.

3. Capacity

The host city must have a minimum stadium capacity of 70,000 seats. The NFL must approve seating, and at least 35,000 parking spots must be within one mile of the venue.

Which cities will host the Super Bowl over the next five years?

The NFL has decided to host cities for the next couple of years. These are the venues for the next five big games:

Super Bowl LIX – February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana Super Bowl LX – February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California Super Bowl LXI – 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California Super Bowl LXII – 2028, to be determined Super Bowl LXIII – 2029, to be determined

What is the taxpayers' cost to host a Super Bowl?

Reports for how much taxpayers will foot for the Super Bowl vary. However, the most concrete reports estimate that local tax revenue can plateau to between $12 million and $22 million for the big game.

However, to savor those proceeds, taxpayers will be made to fund a high amount. It will be used for stadium maintenance, alternative accommodation and other Super Bowl-aiding activities.