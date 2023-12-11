How are NFL playoffs determined? Details on byes, AFC-NFC seeding, and format for the 2023-24 postseason

The 2023 NFL playoffs are around the corner, and most teams in the league already know where they stand heading into Week 15.

The lottery teams are gunning for Caleb Williams, while the Super Bowl hopefuls are wrapping up successful regular season forays. Hence, a primer on how the NFL playoffs are determined is only fitting. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How are the NFL playoffs determined?

In the National Football League, fourteen teams make the playoffs. Seven of these teams are from the American Football Conference(AFC), while the others reside in the National Football Conference(NFC). This has been expanded from the former quota of 12 teams since 2020.

The current quota comprises four division winners(AFC/NFC East, West, North and South) in each conference and three wild-card teams.

How do the playoffs work?

The NFL playoffs start with the wild-card round, and the following format is used in each conference.

Number seven seed vs. Number two seed

Number six seed vs. Number three seed

Number five seed vs. Number four seed

Once the games are completed, the winners of the wild-card matchups will proceed to the divisional round and join the two number-one seeds from both the AFC and NFC. Both top seeds earn a bye due to having notched their conferences' best regular season records.

The number one-seeded team will face the worst remaining team in their conference in the divisional round. The other divisional round game would be between the remaining two teams in each conference after confirming this fixture.

Upon the conclusion of the divisional games, the two remaining franchises will meet in the NFC and AFC Championship games to determine who will be representing each conference at the Super Bowl. After this, the Super Bowl game is played, and the winner is crowned Super Bowl champion.

The current 2023 playoff picture

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season

AFC Conference Playoff Picture

Division Leaders

1. Baltimore (10-3)

2. Miami (9-3)

3. Kansas City (8-4)

4. Jacksonville (8-5)

Wild Card Race

5. Cleveland (8-5)

6. Pittsburgh (7-6)

7. Indianapolis (7-6)

8. Houston (7-6)

9. Denver (7-6)

10. Cincinnati (7-6)

11. Buffalo (7-6)

NFC Conference Playoff Picture

Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (10-2)

2. San Francisco (9-3)

3. Detroit (9-4)

4. Tampa Bay (6-7)

Wild-Card Race

5. Dallas (9-3)

6. Minnesota (6-6)

7. Green Bay (6-6)

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

9. Seattle (6-7)

10. Atlanta (6-7)

11. New Orleans (6-7)