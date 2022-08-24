How did Shaquem Griffin lose his hand? Former NFL star's hand amputated for rare deformity

Shaquem Griffin has announced his retirement from the NFL after just a few seasons, which he spent with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent three years in the NFL, after becoming a sensation at UCF in college. He made headlines because he played football to such a high level with just one hand.

Griffin beat all the odds, playing college football and getting drafted to the NFL despite many people doubting him and saying he wouldn’t be able to. A true inspiration.



Not many athletes have played with disabilities like this, so his story is an encouraging one. The hand was amputated when Griffin was very young.

The problem stemmed from a pregnancy issue. An ultrasound revealed that a strand of the amniotic membrane had wrapped around Shaquem Griffen's wrist. As the band would stop his left hand from developing, the doctors were faced with a difficult decision. They could try to move the band, but there were substantial risks involved with doing so.

His mother, Tangie Griffin, said the following:

"I had a choice to say, 'Let's try it and pray everything is O.K.' But in my mind, that is not an option at all."

She and her husband discussed the challenges they might face if they left it alone. They had a tough decision to make. They realized that a malformed hand wouldn't change their love or prevent the child from living a fantastic life. That it wasn't worth the potential risks.

Shaquem Griffin's left hand was underdeveloped and often brought him pain, which forced him to have it amputated in 1999. His parents were proved right, as the loss of his hand didn't stop him from achieving his dreams.

Shaquem Griffin's NFL career

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

Simply making the NFL is an achievement. Playing in any amount of games is an achievement too. Shaquem Griffin only started one game in his three-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, but he featured in 46. During that time, he recorded one sack, one pass defended and 25 combined tackles. He also had six quarterback hits during his career.

The reality is that his story is more important than his stats. There are thousands of children with conditions who dream of playing in the NFL. Griffin is proof that it can be done. His is a story that brings hope to these youngsters. You should never give up on yourself, for you don't know what might happen next.

