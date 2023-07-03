How to showboat in Madden 23? All about running celebration in EA Sports video game

Celebrating touchdowns is a vital part of Madden 23, and Madden enthusiasts look forward to new celebrations being added to each iteration. Madden NFL 23 featured some standout celebrations, but few were as iconic as "the showboat."

In this piece, we will show you how to showboat in Madden NFL 23 and highlight some other fantastic TD celebrations. So, without further ado, let's get cooking!

How to showboat in Madden 23?

Madden 23 has reverted to the previous controls for showboating, meaning you can no longer hold L2 + X (Playstation) or left trigger + A (Xbox) and expect to celebrate. You must now control both of the back buttons on the controller, plus hold X/A to stick it to your opponent.

However, kindly note that showboating in Madden 23 slows your player down. So if you do it too early or too much of it too soon, you can allow opposing defenders to catch up to you and prevent your chances from actually scoring.

The best celebrations in Madden NFL 23

There are many excellent celebrations in Madden 23, but here's our pick.

1. The Griddy

The dance move popularized by Pro Bowl wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase has been added to Madden NFL 23.

So, how do you do it? It appears it's available only as a "signature move," which you can perform after a touchdown by pushing the right stick to the left.

However, there's a catch. The move is specific to only three players: Jefferson, Chase, and DJ Chark. Side note, all of the above players are LSU Tigers alums. Who knows, maybe Joe Burrow can hit the Griddy with proper adjusting.

2. The Showboat

As discussed above, the showboat is one of the most remarkable and meanest celebrations in Madden NFL 23. What's a better way to flex on an opponent than doing the strut while on your way to a touchdown?

3. The Team Celebration

Several fabulous celebrations are exclusive to teams in Madden NFL 23. You can do team dances by pressing the right stick right. You could perform the spike/crowd celebration by pressing the right stick down, and then there's the signature celebration by pressing the right stick left. We are sure that EA Sports has a lot of fresh celebrations in the oven for Madden 24.

