Madden 23 Franchise Mode: 3 best teams to rebuild in 2023

Madden 23 marked a significant milestone for the franchise as it was the first game released after the passing of its namesake, John Madden, in late 2021.

This edition paid tribute to the legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster by featuring him on the cover, evoking a sense of nostalgia and reverence among fans.

As the new season is about to begin, Madden NFL 23 ignites excitement and anticipation among football enthusiasts worldwide, setting the stage for the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the most dedicated Madden 23 players, the franchise mode proved to be the main attraction. Year after year, this mode continued to evolve, introducing new features and refinements to enhance the gameplay experience.

Immersed in the franchise mode, players can delve into the intricate management aspects of running an NFL team, making strategic decisions on player trades, draft picks and team management.

Understanding the nuances of the franchise mode is crucial to extracting the utmost satisfaction from the game. Staying informed about the latest additions and tweaks in each iteration becomes a vital part of mastering the mode.

We will explore three compelling teams that offer exciting rebuilding opportunities within Madden 23's franchise mode ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

#3 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Introduce Quarterback Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints present a captivating rebuilding opportunity within Madden 23's franchise mode.

The Saints find themselves revitalized with Derek Carr stepping into the role of their new quarterback, injecting much-needed stability. Complemented by a talented corps of young pass catchers such as Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Juwan Johnson, Carr's presence ignites optimism for the team's offensive potential.

Moreover, Carr's partnership with dynamic running back Alvin Kamara also promises to unlock new dimensions in the Saints' game plan.

#2 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp

The Carolina Panthers emerges as a captivating team in Madden 23. They made a significant move by selecting Bryce Young as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Under the guidance of coach Frank Reich, the Panthers have laid a solid foundation for a promising campaign. What makes them particularly intriguing is the composition of their roster, which showcases a balance of youthful talent and established players on both offense and defense.

With the right quarterback leading the charge, this team has the potential to transcend its middle-of-the-road status and contend for a playoff berth this season.

You might also llike - Madden 23 relocation teams: How to move franchises to new stadium in EA Sports game?

#1 Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

While the Bears may have faced criticism in the media, their franchise mode narrative revolves around the potential for a remarkable turnaround.

The Bears offer a promising foundation with a dynamic backfield boasting three capable players. Justin Fields, Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney form an exciting offensive trio that can flourish with the right guidance.

In Madden 23's franchise mode, taking charge of this team presents a blueprint for transforming it into legitimate contenders.

Poll : 0 votes