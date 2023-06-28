Madden 23 fantasy draft order: Best value picks to win the league

The Madden 23 Franchise Mode is one of the game's highlights, and winning it via the fantasy draft is a challenge worth undertaking. Franchise Mode is a long-running staple in Madden as it allows the player to build a team from the ground up. The player can start a Fantasy Draft in Madden 23 and customize a roster to fit their playing style.

In this piece, we will show you the best value picks for your fantasy draft and how you can leverage these picks to come out victorious. So, without further ado, let's get to drafting!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best Value Picks for Madden 23

First things first, it's advisable that you go after rookies and younger players. The reason is that they will progress quickly, making them more appealing to a multi-year Franchise. Madden 23 is super realistic, as player ratings tend to diminish in their late twenties. Hence, choosing and mixing such players with some savvy veterans is necessary.

Next up, x-factor players should be targeted. Players like the Los Angeles Rams defensive lynchpin Aaron Donald and Tre'Davious White of the Buffalo Bills tick that box. You can pick them on day one or early day two of the Fantasy Draft.

In round three, you should go after a wide receiver with pace, as the drop-off is more drastic after round four at the position. Players like Cincinnati Bengals speedster wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Miami Dolphins future superstar wideout Jaylen Waddle will be solid picks at this stage.

Also, in round four, you could snag a dual-threat QB, such as Philadelphia Eagles franchise QB Jalen Hurts or Chicago Bears shot caller Justin Fields. They are young, versatile, and can be used in various systems.

Round up your fantasy draft by filling out your positional needs at safety, running back, and in the special teams. Remember, always target players in their early to mid-twenties. At the safety position, you could go with a prospect like Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos; at running back, you could go with New York Giants franchise-tagged RB Saquon Barkley; and at kicker, you can't go wrong with Baltimore Ravens legend Justin Tucker.

Targeting these valuable players at the right time will result in a high overall team with room to grow and give the GM an excellent chance to create a Madden 23 Dynasty. Remember, drafting wise will give you a higher chance of winning the big game at the end of the day!

Poll : 0 votes