How to start a Fantasy Football league in 2023: Step-by-step guide

Starting a Fantasy Football league can be fairly easy and can accomplished in just a few simple steps. Potentialcommissioners must first decide on a platform to host their league, such as ESPN, Sleeper, or Yahoo.

Then they will need to make some of themost important decisions about their league, including the format and scoring settings.

Fantasy Football features a wide range of options to customize each league to preferable settings. Leagues can be either traditional season-long formats or a dynasty, where rosters carry over for multiple years.

Traditional leagues draft new teams every season, while dynasty formats host rookie drafts to add players to their already-built rosters.

The fantasy draft is the single most important event of each season. Commissioners must first decide if they want to host a traditional snake draft or an auction format where manegers bid on NFL players with a designated amount of fantasy dollars.

They must also choose the roster structures, and most importantly, how many quarterbacks each fantasy team is allowed to start each week.

Once a commissioner customizes their fantasy league the way they want it, they can begin to invite others to paricpate as the set number teams. When the league is filled to completion, it's time to host a fantasy draft and begin the quest tocrown a league champion.

When does the fantasy football league start in 2023?

Fantasy draft season

Almost every fantasy league, regardless of format, kicks off at the same time as the 2023 NFL season in Week 1. Managers will continue to compete during each week of the regualr season.

As for fantasy drafts, they can take place at any time prior to the start of the regular season, but waiting as long as possible late into the offseason is the most preferred strategy.

Fantasy Football League Start date: How long is fantasy football’s standard season?

Most fantasy leagues being in Week 1 of the regular season and continue until they begin their postseason. This will almost always happen a few weeks before the real NFL Playoffs.

Fantasy leagues use the last few weeks of the regular season to serve as their own playoff system. Depending how many teams make the fantasy playoffs will determine which week to begin the postseason.

Is fantasy football all year round?

While traditional leagues start and stop right before and after the NFL regualr season, there are always fantasy options year-round. Dynatsy formats never end as they feature an offseason and rookie draft similar to the real NFL. This league-style allows each player to feel as though they are serving as the owner or general manager of their respective fantasy teams.

Which month does fantasy football end?

As the NFL regualr season ends in January each year, so do traditional season-long leagues. Fantasy players then have the option of joining playoff leagues, a relative new and trending format. It'salso important to remeber that in Dynasty formats, the fantasy season never ends. At any time of any year, there is fantasy to be played in some capacity.

