How do Super Bowl squares work? Rules and guidelines explained for 2024 Super Bowl

Watched by millions, the Super Bowl features two of the best teams in the NFL battling for supremacy and the coveted Super Bowl rings.

NFL fans can also get in on the fun with the Super Bowl squares game. This article will comprehend how Super Bowl squares work, the rules and everything in between.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are Super Bowl squares?

Super Bowl squares involve grids, money and a stroke of luck. A Super Bowl square grid is an exciting way of engaging football fans who are seriously into the halftime show.

That's right, you don't need to know everything about the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers to unlock Super Bowl squares. You can keep reading to find out how to get it done.

How do Super Bowl 2024 squares work?

Here are a few valuable steps on how to play Super Bowl squares:

1. Print a 10x10 grid or set one up virtually using a free website.

2. include an extra blank row (horizontal) and column (vertical) for drawing numbers.

3. Get your co-workers, guests and other players to choose squares by signing their initials within the grid. Here, each square is worth a single entry.

4. The board will be set when all 100 squares are filled. It's crucial to fill out the entire board before numbers are picked.

5. Pick numbers 0-9 at random for both franchises.

6. The second digits of the score typically determine winners at the end of each quarter. For example, assume in a 49ers vs. Chiefs game, the 49ers have a 16-7 halftime lead. Then, the player whose initials occupy the square with a "6" for the 49ers and a "7" for the Chiefs will be declared the winner.

Expand Tweet

Super Bowl 2024 squares rules

The Super Bowl squares game is played on a 10x10 grid with a "home" team row at the top and the "visitor" column by the side. Hence, in 2024's iteration, the Chiefs would be on the top, and the 49ers would be by the side.

Also, a grid begins with 100 "squares." You can make the grid on cardboard, and it helps to have the squares labeled from numbers 1-100.

Next is to fill out the board. Once that is done, you can randomly draw the numbers for each franchise.