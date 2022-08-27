How did Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen make her money? The former supermodel was once the highest-paid in her field

We all know that Gisele Bundchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady are a power couple. The pair have been together since 2006 and married since 2009. The duo are one of the most high-profile couples on the planet.

For Brady, he has earned his fair share of money during his illustrious NFL career, which now spans over two decades. Many think that the 45-year-old is his household's main source of income, but people forget that Gisele does very well for herself.

The Brazilian fashion model was one of the highest-paid models on the planet. In fact, she earns more than her husband, which is a serious feat. Let's delve a little deeper into Bunchen's modeling career.

Gisele Bundchen's modeling career

Gisele and Tom have been together since 2006. Photo via usmagazine.com

It is odd to think that one of the most recognizable models in the world started her career in a shopping mall. But that is exactly what happened for Bundchen.

arvinzy ★ @GIVENCHIQUE gisele bunchen in dior spring 2003 campaign shot by nick knight gisele bunchen in dior spring 2003 campaign shot by nick knight https://t.co/cEeMSxAPxv

At the time, Elite Model Management was the biggest agency in the world. One of their representatives spotted Gisele in the mall. Her life changed from that moment. After just one year, she moved to New York to begin her career as a professional model.

Her career took off. She appeared in New York Fashion Week and, later on, Vogue. However, in 2000, her biggest break came as she became part of the Victoria's Secret company and did so for seven years from 2000-2007.

During her illustrious career, Gisele modeled for several high-profile companies that included Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The 42-year-old officially retired from runway modeling in 2015. Since then, she has delved into multiple side jobs. She has launched several lines including lingerie, skin care and footwear, per britannica.com.

Gisele Bundchen net worth: How much money has former supermodel earned?

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

As one of the most recognizable models on the planet for over a decade, one can imagine that Bundchen has made quite a bit of money. But just how much?

According to the website, marca.com, the 42-year-old has a net worth of $400 million as of June 2022. Between 2012 and 2017, she was widely regarded as one of the highest-paid models on the planet and her net worth proves that.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Forbes says Gisele Bundchen made $10 million modeling in 2018, which pushes her career earnings to $488 million. Her husband Tom Brady’s on-field career earnings are $230 million. Forbes says Gisele Bundchen made $10 million modeling in 2018, which pushes her career earnings to $488 million. Her husband Tom Brady’s on-field career earnings are $230 million. https://t.co/G7MKDzCjYr

To put her net worth into perspective, Tom Brady's net worth as of 2022 is $270 million. That seems unthinkable as the Buccaneers quarterback has been at the top of his field for over two decades.

Either way, Bunchen has earned every penny she has made throughout her modeling career, and a $400 million net worth is seriously impressive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe