How to try out for UFL? All you need to know about criteria and eligibility

The inaugural UFL season is just around the corner to provide football fans with some action in the spring. Notably, several players unable to make it in the NFL will feature in the newly-formed league.

The UFL is a merger of the USFL and XFL. Moreover, any player who wants to play in the league can apply for tryouts on the UFL website or designated registration portals.

Athletes keen to try out for teams need to be in top physical condition to meet the demands of professional football. Furthermore, you need to be over a certain age limit to apply. Make sure to have your personal information and mention your football experience along with any relevant athletic achievements in your form.

At the tryouts, athletes will partake in a series of drills, fitness tests and scrimmages, while being closely observed by league scouts and coaches.

Here are the eight teams that you can try out for in the league:

USFL conference

Birmingham Stallions (Head coach: Skip Holtz)

Houston Roughnecks (Head coach: Curtis Johnson)

Memphis Showboats (Head coach: John DeFilippo)

Michigan Panthers (Head coach: Mike Nolan)

XFL conference

Arlington Renegades (Head coach: Bob Stoops)

D.C. Defenders (Head coach: Reggie Barlow)

San Antonio Brahmas (Head coach: Wade Phillips)

St. Louis Battlehawks (Head coach: Anthony Becht)

Since the league is set to commence this weekend and the rosters are set, the tryouts are closed. However, applicants can look forward to the 2025 season.

When will the UFL start? A look at the Week 1 schedule

Here's a look at the fixtures in Week 1 of the 2024 United Football League season, along with the TV channel.

Saturday, March 30: Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, March 30: St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 31: D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, March 31: Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

All UFL games can be live-streamed on Fubo TV.