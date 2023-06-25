How to watch the 2023 USFL playoffs? List of streaming options explored

Four teams are competing this weekend to advance towards winning the 2023 USFL Championship silverware, as the post-season gets underway. The initial phase of the postseason format has two single-elimination games that will essentially serve as the division championship. In a winner-take-all matchup, the leading two clubs from each division battle against one another.

The victors of those contests will then compete in the final match on July 1 in Canton, Ohio.

On June 24, the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Michigan Panthers squared off, kicking off the unfolding events. Troy Williams, the quarterback for Pittsburgh, led his squad to a 31-27 win and a position in the championship contest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first semifinal game of the USFL postseason was broadcast on NBC and the network's streaming service Peacock. Additionally, FuboTV, which provides subscribers with a 7-day free trial, will allow users to stream live the second semifinals.

Fox Sports will be broadcasting the playoffs in 2023 outside of the United States. The network is renowned for bringing home the sports you enjoy by covering major athletic events. It has the exclusive license to broadcast the USFL postseason in 2023.

The Birmingham Stallions, the reigning United State Football League winners, and the New Orleans Breakers will square off on Sunday, June 25 at 7:00 PM ET. The victor of this tie will play the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in the Championship game, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

USFL @USFL THE MAULERS WIN THE NORTH IN OT ⚒ THE MAULERS WIN THE NORTH IN OT ⚒ https://t.co/5z591PhMOt

Did the Michigan Panthers ever win a USFL championship in franchise history?

The Michigan Panthers defeated the Atlantic Division champion Philadelphia Stars 24–22 on July 17, 1983, to win the United State Football League's inaugural title.

With approximately three minutes left on the clock, quarterback Bobby Hebert passed to receiver Anthony Carter for a 48-yard touchdown reception, which proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Hebert later had a 12-year NFL career.

The Panthers finished the 1983 season with an overall record of 13-2, including playoff appearances.

The Panthers faced the Western Division winner, Oakland Invaders in the first round of the postseason that year in front of a league-record 60,237 spectators. Michigan then advanced to the first USFL Championship Game in Denver, Colorado, after a resounding 37-21 victory over the Invaders.

Poll : 0 votes