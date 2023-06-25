What are USFL overtime rules 2023? Exploring regulations in spring football league

The 2023 USFL is at its business end, and the championship game is approaching. The stellar spring football league has had yet another successful run, which can be attributed to the unique nature of the league.

One of the differences between the USFL and the NFL is the overtime rules, and in this article, we will be touching on the 2023 overtime rules. Let's give you a concise rundown of the regulations of the spring football league.

What are the USFL overtime rules 2023?

Overtime is a shootout in which each side's offense rotates plays against the opposing defense from the two-yard line. Each franchise runs three plays, and each successful scoring attempt receives two points. The franchise with the most points after each team has run its three plays wins.

If the score stays tied after each franchise runs three plays, successive attempts become sudden death until a winner is declared.

Brian Kilmeade @kilmeade The USFL announces new rules, and @MikePereira joins to weigh in ahead of the league's first season. The USFL announces new rules, and @MikePereira joins to weigh in ahead of the league's first season. https://t.co/sreINZUMak

Other notable USFL Rules in 2023

Asides from the overtime rules, there are a handful of significant rule changes for the 2023 USFL season. We will be discussing three of the most notable here:

#1 Onside kicks

Franchises will have two options to retain possession after scoring. The first route will be a traditional/NFL onside kick attempt from the 25-yard line.

The second option will be running a 4th-and-12 play from their 33-yard line. Fabulous if the franchise makes a first down; it retains possession from that spot. If the squad trying the "onside" fails, the defense gets the ball wherever the offense is halted.

#2 Two forward passes

Offenses are allowed to make two forward passes behind the line of scrimmage, expanding playbooks while adding even more panache and trick plays to matchups.

#3 Extra points

When teams score a touchdown in the league, they can attempt a one-, two- or even three-point conversion. Franchises receive the following:

One point for a successful kick with the ball snapped from the 15-yard line

Two points for a successful scrimmage made from the two-yard line that crosses the goal line

Three points for a successful scrimmage from the 10-yard line that crosses the goal line

Hence, a team trailing by nine points can tie the game with a touchdown (plus a three-point conversion), meaning an 18-point lead is a mere two-possession game.

The National Football League has only one- and two-point conversions. Hence, the USFL's extra points rule is one of the most prominent differences between the two leagues.

