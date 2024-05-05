How to watch Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers? Streaming details for Week 6 UFL clash

Playing the Arlington Renegades on Sunday, the Michigan Panthers will look to win two straight games this season. The Panthers vs. Renegades game will happen in the UFL at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

If the Panthers win, they might secure a spot in the UFL playoffs. The Birmingham Stallions top the USFL division with a 6-0 record. With four games remaining, a Panthers victory tonight would put the team three games ahead of the Memphis Showboats, in third place. In addition, a victory would give the Panthers a four-game advantage over the Renegades, who are without a win.

Arlington has failed to replicate its success this year, although it won the XFL championship last year. The team has not registered a single victory through the first five games of the inaugural UFL season. It was defeated at home by the San Antonio Brahmas last Saturday.

The Renegades are the only UFL team without a victory this season. They will look to change that in their upcoming game.

Where to watch and stream Renegades vs. Panthers in Week 6?

Those who wish to watch the game can watch it on FOX. There are also several streaming options for cord-cutters who can't access the channel to catch the UFL game.

FuboTV, SlingTV and DirecTV Stream are some streaming services available to watch the Panthers vs. Renegades game.

Further information regarding the Renegades vs. Panthers game, including TV and streaming viewing options, is provided below.

Date and Time: Sunday, May 5, at 1.00 PM ET

Stadium: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FOX

Livestream: FuboTV, SlingTV and DirecTV Stream