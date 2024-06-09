How to watch Battlehawks vs Brahmas UFL Playoffs game? TV schedule and streaming details for XFL Conference championship game

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How to watch Battlehawks vs Brahmas UFL Playoffs game? TV schedule and streaming details for XFL Conference championship game

How to watch Battlehawks vs Brahmas UFL Playoffs game? TV schedule and streaming details for XFL Conference championship game

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 09, 2024 19:18 GMT
St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas
How to watch Battlehawks vs Brahmas UFL Playoffs game? TV schedule and streaming details for XFL Conference championship game

The UFL is coming to its climax and the St. Louis Battlehawks host the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference championship game. The spring league, which saw the USFL and the XFL merge to create a single slate, distributes the teams into the conferences of the leagues that were conjoined to create it.

Here are the details of how to watch this mouthwatering matchup.

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas on TV?

The St. Louis Battlehawks will host this game and FOX will be broadcasting it over cable, radio, and live streaming services. Here are the full details.

  • Game: St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas
  • When: Sunday, June 9
  • Where: The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Live stream: FOX Sports app and Fubo
  • Radio: FOX Sports on SiriusXM
also-read-trending Trending

The XFL Championship game this year is evenly matched. In a conference that contained the DC Defenders and the Arlington Renegades, these two teams were the undisputed frontrunners.

Both finished with an identical 7-3 record after 10 weeks. With more points scored, the Battlehawks were declared the conference leaders and therefore got the opportunity to host this game.

St. Louis had 260 points for and 202 points against, whereas the Brahmas finished with 192 points scored and 153 points allowed. San Antonio was even outscored by the two other teams in the conference who did not make the playoffs.

But it is often said that defense wins championships and, in that regard, the Brahmas clearly have the meanest unit. Nobody conceded fewer points than them in either the XFL or the USFL conference.

Given these circumstances, the Battlehawks will be relieved that they get to face such formidable opponents at home, where they have a perfect 5-0 record, spurred on by a partisan home crowd.

2024 UFL Championship Game schedule

Once this game is done, we will be down to the final game, which will decide who will be the 2024 UFL Champions. The Birmingham Stallions have already won the USFL conference championship game over the Michigan Panthers and lie in wait for the victors of the XFL champions.

The Stallions had the best record in the league this season, finishing 9-1 overall. They blew out the Panthers 31-18 to book their spot in the final. But if St. Louis were to also make it to the final, they would have the advantage of playing at home since the final Championship Game is taking place at their stadium. Here are the full details for the match.

UFL Championship, Sunday, June 16

Birmingham Stallions (USFL Champions) vs XFL Champions | 5:00 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center | FOX | FOX Sports on SiriusXM

The UFL has been full of thrills and spills. The XFL Conference game between the Battlehawks and Brahmas, followed by the UFL Championship match, both promise high-octane action.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी