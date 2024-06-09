How to watch Battlehawks vs Brahmas UFL Playoffs game? TV schedule and streaming details for XFL Conference championship game

The UFL is coming to its climax and the St. Louis Battlehawks host the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference championship game. The spring league, which saw the USFL and the XFL merge to create a single slate, distributes the teams into the conferences of the leagues that were conjoined to create it.

Here are the details of how to watch this mouthwatering matchup.

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas on TV?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The St. Louis Battlehawks will host this game and FOX will be broadcasting it over cable, radio, and live streaming services. Here are the full details.

Game: St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas

When: Sunday, June 9

Where: The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports app and Fubo

Radio: FOX Sports on SiriusXM

Trending

The XFL Championship game this year is evenly matched. In a conference that contained the DC Defenders and the Arlington Renegades, these two teams were the undisputed frontrunners.

Both finished with an identical 7-3 record after 10 weeks. With more points scored, the Battlehawks were declared the conference leaders and therefore got the opportunity to host this game.

St. Louis had 260 points for and 202 points against, whereas the Brahmas finished with 192 points scored and 153 points allowed. San Antonio was even outscored by the two other teams in the conference who did not make the playoffs.

But it is often said that defense wins championships and, in that regard, the Brahmas clearly have the meanest unit. Nobody conceded fewer points than them in either the XFL or the USFL conference.

Given these circumstances, the Battlehawks will be relieved that they get to face such formidable opponents at home, where they have a perfect 5-0 record, spurred on by a partisan home crowd.

2024 UFL Championship Game schedule

Once this game is done, we will be down to the final game, which will decide who will be the 2024 UFL Champions. The Birmingham Stallions have already won the USFL conference championship game over the Michigan Panthers and lie in wait for the victors of the XFL champions.

The Stallions had the best record in the league this season, finishing 9-1 overall. They blew out the Panthers 31-18 to book their spot in the final. But if St. Louis were to also make it to the final, they would have the advantage of playing at home since the final Championship Game is taking place at their stadium. Here are the full details for the match.

UFL Championship, Sunday, June 16

Birmingham Stallions (USFL Champions) vs XFL Champions | 5:00 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center | FOX | FOX Sports on SiriusXM

The UFL has been full of thrills and spills. The XFL Conference game between the Battlehawks and Brahmas, followed by the UFL Championship match, both promise high-octane action.