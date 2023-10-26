How to watch Buccaneers vs. Bills tonight? All you need to know about Week 8 Thursday Night Football

The first half of the 2023 NFL season is slowly ending, and Thursday Night Football's schedules across the league have piqued curiosity.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 8's Thursday Night Football match to kick off another NFL week.

In their last two games, the Bucs have had trouble scoring, which has led to back-to-back losses. In Weeks 6 and 7, the team only scored 19 points against the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, respectively. Now, facing a Buffalo team that has lost two of its previous three games, Tampa Bay will try to snap out of this slump today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It should be an exciting game because a win for any of the two teams could push them closer to a postseason place, but a loss could also hurt their prospects.

Let's quickly review some crucial information before the Thursday Night Football game.

Expand Tweet

Week 8 Thursday Night Football Buccaneers vs. Bills commentators

At 8:15 p.m. ET tonight, October 26, the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off. The live coverage of the game will be available on Amazon Prime Video, which serves as Thursday Night Football's exclusive home for the 23–24 season.

Amazon's top broadcasters Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter), Kirk Herbstreit (game analyst) and Al Michaels (play-by-play announcer) will be on call tonight.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Week 8 Thursday Night Football — Buccaneers vs Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been mainly inconsistent this season. They will look to recover from their Week 7 defeat to the New England Patriots last week by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will only be available on Amazon Prime.

Streamers can watch the game live on SlingTV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, all unique offers.

Fans can watch live Thursday Night Football games on their phones and tablets with an NFL+ membership.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date and Time: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+, FuboTV, SlingTV and DAZN (Canada)

Buccaneers vs. Bills injury report

Buffalo Bills' defenders, which include Ed Oliver and Baylor Spector, are beset by ailments. Oliver's chances of playing on Thursday Night Football are minimal because he was deemed "questionable" in the team's most recent IR, but Spector is out.

Dawson Knox, the tight end for the Buffalo Bills, is not anticipated to play against the Buccaneers either. Knox, suffering from a wrist injury, had been scheduled to have surgery two days ago. Quintin Morris is also out due to an ankle injury, meaning the Bills will be without two tight ends.

Expand Tweet

As for the Buccaneers, they will be without safety Kaevon Merriweather and guard Matt Feiler.

The Bucs will also worry about Running back Chase Edmonds and tackle Vita Vea as they are deemed game-time decisions.

As they appeared healthy throughout Wednesday's practice, wide receiver Chris Godwin and quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely play.