How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs. Michigan Panthers? Streaming details for Week 3 UFL games

This week, the Michigan Panthers will host their third straight game at home in the United Football League. The squad hopes to return from their defeat last Sunday with a victory when they play the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, Apr. 14.

The Panthers had a great start to the UFL season in Week 1, defeating the St. Louis BattleHawks. However, in Week 2, they suffered a setback when they lost to the Birmingham Stallions, a rival team in the United States Football League.

Although the Roughnecks participated in the XFL when the league reopened in 2020, they are members of the USFL. The Houston Gamblers, who had been in the USFL for the previous two teams, joined forces with the team ahead of this UFL season.

The Roughnecks have experienced early-season struggles this campaign. They suffered two losses already despite giving up good fights in games against the Memphis Showboats and D.C. Defenders.

The Roughnecks will look to earn their first victory of the year against the Panthers at Ford Field. However, Reid Sinnett will start in place of Jarrett Guarantano, who has been listed as inactive due to a chest injury in Week 2. Nolan Henderson will be the team's designated backup quarterback.

Where to watch Roughnecks vs. Panthers on Sunday?

The Houston Roughnecks will take on a Michigan Panthers club looking for its second victory of the year on Sunday.

The game will happen at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, at noon ET. ABC will televise the match live.

Streamers can access the game on several platforms, such as SlingTV, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. When watching UFL 2024 games online, cord-cutters can use free trials and promotions offered by live TV streaming services. These include DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Here are the game details for those planning to watch the Sunday afternoon UFL game from home:

Date and Time: Sunday, Apr. 14 at noon ET

Stadium: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV: ABC

Live stream: DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and FuboTV