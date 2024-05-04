How to watch Memphis Showboats vs. Birmingham Stallions? Streaming details for Week 6 UFL game

After five weeks of the inaugural UFL season, it is already evident that a clear divide has been formed between the best teams and the struggling ones.

The Birmingham Stallions, who have won the last two USFL championships, will be the favorites when they take on the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Stallions are the only unbeaten team in the UFL right now. They have also become the early favorites to win the spring football league's inaugural season.

The Showboats have only triumphed in one game this campaign. They enter their Week 6 meeting against the Stallions on a four-game losing streak, despite winning their season opener.

The Stallions and the Showboats have already faced off once this season in a Week 3 game at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Showboats 33–14 in that game on April 14.

Let's take a look at how fans can watch and stream the UFL Week 6 game below.

Where to watch Stallions vs. Showboats in Week 6?

The Memphis Showboats (1-4) and the Birmingham Stallions (5-0) will square off at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday at noon EDT.

The Stallions defeated the Houston Roughnecks 32–9 in their most recent game, while the Showboats faced the Michigan Panthers in Week 5 and ultimately lost 35–18.

Fans can watch every minute of action from the UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and Birmingham Stallions on ABC.

Fans who do not have access to ABC can still watch the game on a number of streaming options. Fans may watch the game for free on streaming services, like DirecTV Stream and FuboTV, which both provide new customers a free trial.

It is noteworthy that users who wish to avoid charges should cancel their subscriptions on these two services prior to the expiration of the free trial period. Another streaming service that gives new users an incentive offer is SlingTV.

More information on the Showboats vs. Stallions matchup, including how to watch it on TV and through streaming, can be found below:

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4, at noon EDT

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ABC

Livestream: SlingTV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream