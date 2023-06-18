How to watch out-of-market NFL games: Listing every option ahead of 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season is just a few months away with Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions for the first game on September 7, 2023. However, blackout restrictions still pose a problem for football fans in the USA and NFL enthusiasts have to find their way around it to watch the games.

But what options are available to them? Let's take a look at the best ways to savor the out-of-market games in the 2023 NFL season.

The best options to watch out-of-market NFL games

1. NFL Sunday Ticket

One of the best ways to watch out-of-market games is by purchasing Sunday Ticket. It is an out-of-market sports package for US residents that carries all of the Sunday afternoon games from Fox and CBS (not including those available on your local CBS or Fox affiliate). It is ideal if you're a fan of a team but don't reside in that team's market. While DirecTV previously distributed this package, it's moving exclusively to YouTube TV for the 2023 season.

2. NFL+ Premium

If you are okay with waiting, NFL+ lets you stream every game fully after it has aired. Furthermore, you can watch local and primetime regular season games live on mobile. It also includes live access to the Network and live audio of every game. All of this costs $9.99 a month, which is much cheaper than Sunday Ticket. If you can do without the full game replays, there's an even more affordable plan at just $4.99 a month.

3. Game Pass

One of the most affordable ways to access all 272 games in 2023 is via Game Pass. In the US, all NFL games can be watched on NFL+. For enthusiasts outside USA, Game Pass International is the go-to option for streaming. Prices vary by country and may be subject to change ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

4. NFL RedZone

RedZone might not feature full individual games but does have simulcast coverage of all Sunday afternoon games. It may be suitable if you're keen not to miss out on any of Sunday's action, regardless of the teams involved (it's a prevalent choice among fantasy football enthusiasts!). You may already have a cable TV subscription that includes RedZone, which you can watch at no extra cost.

