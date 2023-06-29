How to watch Patrick Mahomes' The Match: Exploring TV schedule for Chiefs superstar's celeb golf game

For the 8th iteration of The Match, two winners are partnering up.

At the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday night, Super Bowl champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Splash Brothers of the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

While Curry and Thompson have won four NBA championships with the Warriors, Mahomes and Kelce have won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Stephen Curry may be as good a golf player as he is a basketball player… this shot is INSANE!

At 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, TNT will start airing full television coverage of this year's Capitol One's The Match. With a working cable subscription, you may watch TNT's broadcast of The Match online at tntdrama.com.

The Match is also available to fans on truTV and HLN. The live broadcast crew includes Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Draymond Green, Von Miller, Trevor Immelman, and Kathryn Tappen.

This will be the 3rd The Match to be hosted at Wynn, which hosted Mahomes' The Match bow with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen a year ago. Unlike the past seven editions, this one will pit an all-NFL team against an all-NBA side.

The Match Prediction: Who is likely to win?

The basketball player Steph Curry is regarded as one of the sport's top golfers. The same can be said of Mahomes among football icons. The tournament's scramble style will encourage their teammates Thompson and Kelce to perform well individually.

Curry and Peyton Manning competed in the third edition of The Match against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, while Mahomes and Josh Allen competed against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady a year ago. Both Curry and Manning have a track record of competing in The Match.

Among the most passionate sportsmen in history, Patrick Mahomes will want to succeed this time by partnering with Kelce after failing in his first appearance in The Match. Curry, however, is in the exact same circumstance, but he has been following his dad to the golf course since he was 10. Since he is presumably more accustomed to playing golf, anticipate the Steph Curry and Thompson Klay team to prevail.

