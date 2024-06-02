The Memphis Showboats will square off against the Houston Roughnecks in Week 10 of the 2024 UFL season on Sunday, June 2. The matchup will be held at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, with kickoff at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks on TV?

The Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks game will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans without cable access can live stream the game on the FOX Sports app and Fubo.

Game: Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks

When: Sunday, June 2

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 a.m. CT)

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports app and Fubo

The Showboats and the Roughnecks have not had great seasons and will not qualify for the playoffs. Both teams enter the regular season finale with a rather dismal 1-8 record.

Incidentally, the Showboats' only win this season came against Houston in Week 1, when they prevailed 18-12 at Rice Stadium. Since then, Memphis has lost eight games in a row, including a 36-21 loss against the DC Defenders in Week 9.

Meanwhile, the Roughnecks recorded their first win against the Arlington Renegades in Week 4. Houston managed a 17-9 victory against their in-state rivals but failed to capitalize on any momentum. In Week, 9, the Roughencks suffered a 34-20 defeat against the Michigan Panthers.

2024 UFL playoffs schedule

While the Showboats and Roughnecks have not made the playoffs this year, the UFL postseason begins on June 8.

Here's a look at the schedule for the conference championship games and the championship game:

Saturday, June 8 (USFL Conference championship game)

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, 3 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Sunday, June 9 (XFL Conference championship game)

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, June 16 (UFL championship game)

USFL Conference championship winners vs. XFL Conference championship winners, 5 p.m. ET on FOX