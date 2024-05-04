How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks? Streaming details for Week 6 UFL clash

The St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Houston Roughnecks UFL game is anticipated to be an exciting one. The game will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The Battlehawks, the hosts in the game, will look to build on their strong 4-1 start to the season. Following their season-opening loss to the Michigan Panthers, they have won four straight games, with their most recent victory, 45-12, coming against the D.C. Defenders.

As for the Roughnecks, they have a 1-4 season record going into their Week 6 road matchup. Their season began with three straight losses before they beat the Arlington Renegades 17–9 at home in Week 4 for their first victory of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's look at how viewers may watch the game, which is scheduled to be in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Dome at America's Center.

Expand Tweet

Where to watch and stream Battlehawks vs. Roughnecks in Week 6?

The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will host the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks UFL Week 6 game on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the Battlehawks vs. Roughnecks game for fans, who may also watch the game without cable via Sling TV, DirecTV and FuboTV, among other live streaming options that broadcast FOX. Both the FOX Sports App and the FOX Sports website will offer live streaming of the game as well.

New viewers can try DirecTV Stream for free for five days. They may also try Fubo for free for the first seven days.

Expand Tweet

Further information on the Battlehawks vs. Roughnecks UFL game, including TV and streaming viewing options, is provided below:

Date and Time: Saturday, May 4; 3 p.m. ET

Stadium: The Dome at America's Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

TV: FOX

Livestream: DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV