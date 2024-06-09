  • NFL
  • How to watch Toronto Argonauts vs BC Lions? Full streaming details for Week 1 CFL game

How to watch Toronto Argonauts vs BC Lions? Full streaming details for Week 1 CFL game

By Arnold
Modified Jun 09, 2024 15:27 GMT
How to watch Toronto Argonauts vs BC Lions? Full streaming details for Week 1 game
How to watch Toronto Argonauts vs BC Lions? Full streaming details for Week 1 game (Image Credits - Toronto Argonauts/ BC Lions Instagram)

The Toronto Argonauts square off against the BC Lions in Week 1 of the CFL 2024 regular season on Sunday, June 9. The contest will be at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, with kickoff at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions?

The Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network in the USA. Fans from across the globe can live stream the game on CFL+. In Canada, the game will be telecast live on TSN/RDS.

Here's all you need to know about the Argonauts vs. Lions game:

  • Date: Sunday, June 9
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network in the USA, TSN/RDS in Canada
  • Live Stream: CFL+ (Internationally)
  • Venue: BMO Field in Toronto, Canada
also-read-trending Trending

CFL 2024: Toronto Argonauts vs. BC Lions preview

The Toronto Argonauts finished at the top of the East Division in 2023, with a 16-2 record.

However, they fell to the Montreal Alouettes in the Divisional finals. Last season, Toronto's offense was led by quarterback Chad Kelly, who will miss nine CFL games due to suspension.

Cameron Dukes is set to start as the Argonauts' signal-caller in the absence of Kelly. Earlier this week, Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie responded to the media after many suggested that his team might be the underdogs in the Grey Cup this season.

"I actually like being an underdog. I'm looking forward to that. I think it might add some fire in our locker room where everyone is doubting us. There's nothing you can do, a lot of stuff is out of our control. We can only control what we can control." Dinwiddie said.

Meanwhile, the BC Lions finished with an 11-5 record in the regular season in 2023 to qualify for the playoffs. BC earned a 41-30 win over Calgary in the West Division semifinals but lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Division finals.

Many believe that the Lions are a strong contender to win the Grey Cup this season, primarily due to their offensive strength. Star quarterback Vernon Adams Jr will lead BC's offense.

