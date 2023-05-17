Hunter Renfrow landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target unsettled Raiders WR

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow looks to have played his last down for the franchise. In what was his worst-ever season in the NFL last year which saw him total just 330 yards and two touchdowns from 10 games, Renfrow is looking at other options.

Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated stated that he doesn't expect Renfrow to return to the Raiders, which means the 27-year-old is on the lookout for a new team.

Hondo also said "I expect something to happen after June first" "I do not expect his return," @HondoCarpenter of @SInow regarding Las Vegas #Raiders Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow:

So who could do with his services? Let's not forget, in 2021 he had a 1,038 receiving yard, nine touchdown season before an injury-riddled year in 2022.

Let's take a look. Here are three teams who could do with Hunter Renfrow's services.

# 3 - New England Patriots

Mac Jones needs weapons, and fast. Although the Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster from Kansas City, aside from him and Jakobi Meyers, there isn't a lot of talent.

Adding a true slot receiver like Hunter Renfrow could give Jones an ultimate security blanket.

His cost likely wouldn't be high as he is coming off a poor season and a move could make sense.

# 2 - Indianapolis Colts

Whether or not Anthony Richardson is ready for Week 1 remains to be seen. In a similar ilk to Mac Jones, giving the rookie a veteran receiver could fast-track his development.

With Michael Pittman Jr. the only true threat from the receiver room alongside Parris Campbell last season, the Colts could do with another weapon.

Renfrow is a consummate professional and having him work with Richardson could prove to be a smart move by the Colts front office.

# 1 - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love needs weapons. After losing both Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to New York as they link up with Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' receiving group is rather thin.

The likes of Christian Watson and Romeu Doubs showed promise last season, but need an experienced head in the room to guide them. Not to mention Hunter Renfrow would likely be cheap as well.

