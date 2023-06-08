"I could cry" - Brittany Mahomes gets emotional as baby Sterling crosses major milestone

Sterling Skye might be growing up a little too fast for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Always an enthusiastic mother, Brittany has always been sharing updates featuring Sterling and their second child Bronze. This includes major milestones from Sterling's life.

According to Brittany's latest update, Sterling is now a 'big girl' ready to sleep in her new big girl bed. Of course, Brittany and Patrick made sure to monitor her progress.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

As per Brittany's story, it seemed like the fitness trainer teared up a little after looking at her baby growing up:

"Moved sterling to a big girl bed today and I could cry. She went right to sleep".

The image Brittany shared was from a baby monitor, which captured Sterling sleeping at night.

The next day, however, Brittany, Patrick Mahomes and the kids seemed to enjoy a day off at the pool.

"Ster got a fun wake up call from her first nap in her big girl bed today".

A few days ago, Brittany had reached out to share snaps after Bronze turned six months old. Just like with Sterling, Brittany couldn't believe that her younger baby was already six months old.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

"My bronze boy started flipping and sleeping on his belly today...that means he's growing up and I could cry. I can not believe he's gonna be 6 months this month"

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick are stepping it up for the 2023 offseason

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick have had an eventful 2023. Starting with the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up bagging another Super Bowl. With the team ecstatic, Brittany was at the forefront with her celebrations.

As the offseason began, the NFL couple made sure to amp up their off-field appearances.

One highlight was their Met Gala debut, which attracted hate and love from people. Though a few fans enjoyed their looks and get up, many called them out for underwhelming outfits.

They also attended the Miami Grand Prix and Kentucky Derby together.

Furthermore, Brittany has kept fans updated with the kids and their activities via Instagram, including holidays like Easter and Sterling's second birthday. With the 2023 season approaching, one can only expect more appearances and content from the Mahomes'.

