Jerry Jones has been one of the biggest personalities in the NFL over the last three decades. The Dallas Cowboys owner is never one to shy away from being front and center in terms of attention. Back in 2010, Jones found himself in the spotlight, making a memorable cameo appearance on an episode of the hit HBO show Entourage. In that episode, Jones meets with sports agent Ari Gold, who is attempting to get into the NFL game.

The Cowboys owner gave one of the episode's most memorable scenes to Gold when it came to the NFL.

Jones said:

“I don’t do scandals; the NFL doesn’t do scandals."

It's important to note that Jones also gave Gold another great line from that episode.

Jones said:

"Wow me like you wow my wife."

Jerry Jones uttered that line to Gold as AT&T Stadium makes an appearance and then-Cowboys PR boss Rich Dalrymple also made an appearance. But mostly, this is about the Cowboys owner. Overall, Jones stood out as the true star of the episode in his cameo role.

When did Jerry Jones buy the Dallas Cowboys?

Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in February 1989, for a then-record $140 million from H.R. “Bum” Bright. It was the biggest deal in NFL history at the time for an NFL team.

Jerry Jones fired HOF head coach Tom Landry, the only coach in Cowboys history, soon after buying the team. He hired his old teammate from Arkansas, Jimmy Johnson, to replace Landry.

How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth in 2023?

The Dallas Cowboys are worth $7.6 billion in 2023 and are currently the richest franchise in the NFL. The Cowboys are also the first team to possess over $1 billion in revenue. They have several profitable sponsorships, like a ten-year, $200 million deal with Molson Coors. The franchise took in more than $220 million in stadium advertising and sponsorship income in 2021. That total is over double that of any other franchise.

