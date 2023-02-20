“I don’t want racial tension” – Baker Mayfield, Kevin Hart’s conversation took bizarre turn

Baker Mayfield is set to enter the 2023 off-season as a free agent and will possibly be on a new team this season. The former first-overall pick spent the first four seasons of his career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. He led the Browns to the playoffs and earned a playoff victory in 2020.

Mayfield was then traded to the Panthers before the start of the season and was released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams.

• Lamar Jackson

• Geno Smith

• Derek Carr

• Daniel Jones

• Baker Mayfield

• Sam Darnold

• Jimmy Garoppolo

• Jacoby Brissett

• Taylor Heinicke

• Cooper Rush

• Teddy Bridgewater

• Mike White

Off the field, Mayfield is a popular guy as he has been seen in multiple TV commercials and has deals with companies such as Nike, Hulu, and many others.

Four years ago, the star quarterback joined Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" on the LOL Network. One notable segment from the interview was when Hart swapped the security staff D and Ban-Bam. D stood next to Mayfield, and Bam-Bam stood next to Hart. Hart had reason to do that.

Hart said:

"I just want to address something real quick. Fellas, I switched it up today becasue I felt like we were creating racial tension. I always had you on my side D, cause we black. And now, I'm realizing that's wrong, and I don't want no racial tension. So from now on, Bam-Bam you my best friend."

He then said fu** you to D, and then created a handshake with Bam-Bam on the spot. Mayfield tried to fist bump D, but D rejected it and stood still. This caused Hart to ask why nobody ever wanted to shake his hand.

Baker Mayfield is starting to gain interest ahead of free agency

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Mayfield is set to become one of many free-agent quarterbacks this off-season. One team that is interested in signing him this off-season is the New Orleans Saints.

They still want to sign Derek Carr, but should he find more money elsewhere, New Orleans could target Mayfield. Word is the #Saints have a level of interest in FA QB Baker Mayfield.They still want to sign Derek Carr, but should he find more money elsewhere, New Orleans could target Mayfield. Word is the #Saints have a level of interest in FA QB Baker Mayfield. They still want to sign Derek Carr, but should he find more money elsewhere, New Orleans could target Mayfield.

The team already has Derek Carr in for multiple visits but could target Mayfield as he will likely be a much cheaper option than Carr in free agency.

Mayfield played for the Panthers and Rams last season, finishing the 8-2 season as a starting quarterback.

While he may never be as good as he was in his third season in the NFL, when he led the Browns to the playoffs, he could be used as a good backup option with a chance to compete for the starting job.

