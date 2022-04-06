"I don't even think he's going to have his best season as a Buc" - NFL Analyst suggests Tom Brady's performance will decline in 2022

Tom Brady said he wants to have the best year ever, but one NFL analyst thinks that this may be the year that Brady is on the decline.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks that the 2022 season may be the year that Brady finally has a down year. Orlovsky stated:

"I don't even think he's gonna have his best season as a Buc. Kimberly just hit on it a little bit. This is a very different offense than we expected on the plane really ... So, individually, no, I don't see that Tom Brady can go out there and have the best season yet."

Despite all of that, Orlovsky still thinks that Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl contenders. He said:

"I think Tom was kind of referencing...we're talking about the team goal. Do I think that this team is a Super Bowl contender? Yes. Do I think that they are a decent size beyond the Los Angeles Rams? Absolutely. And I don't believe that they close that gap in relation to the Rams, unless Rob Gronkowski could be a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Why this season may be tough for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Orlovsky may be right when it comes to Tom Brady, but it may not be for the reasons he thinks. Brady will also have to deal with a new head coach and major changes around the league.

Todd Bowles probably won't change the Bucs offense much, but that is still a possibility that Brady might have to deal with next year.

New Bucs' HC Todd Bowles shares how he got the news that he would be replacing Bruce Arians.

Not to mention the fact that around the league, major changes have occurred.

Several teams have stepped up their game through free agency like the Los Angeles Rams, who signed Bobby Wagner in free agency, and the Green Bay Packers who made Aaron Rodgers the highest paid player in the league.

The #Rams give LB Bobby Wagner a 5-year, $50M contract that can be worth up to $65 million.

They made it perfectly clear that if Brady were to make it back to the Super Bowl to win his eighth ring, it wouldn't be a cakewalk. Luckily for Brady, the NFC South should be easy for this team to win.

The Saints will be the only challenge the Bucs will have in that division, while the Panthers and Falcons are going through a transitional period. But the Saints did manage to sweep the Bucs last season even without Jameis Winston, who will be returning to the team.

Tom Brady and the Bucs' chances may have gotten smaller, but it's not impossible as long as he is their quarterback.

