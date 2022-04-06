“I think we have a lot in common” - New Buccaneers HC compares himself to Tom Brady

Former Tom Brady rival Todd Bowles is now the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like a cliche from an old spy novel, yesterday's rivals are today's friends. As friends, the head coach explained his goals for the team.

During the overview, he decided to compare himself to the most accomplished quarterback while speaking with Adam Schefter on the Adam Schefter Podcast. He first stated that he was essentially willing to win big or small. Here are his exact words:

“Tom Brady, we have a lot in common the fact that we both want to win, and we don't care how we went. We're both very detailed and like to do things a certain way. And we just like the end result, whether we score 100 points, or whether we score six points, we're trying to win the ball game, and we're trying to do everything in our power every day to win the ball game."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Todd Bowles now becomes the fourth Black head coach in Buccaneers’ history - two more than any other NFL team ever has had. Todd Bowles now becomes the fourth Black head coach in Buccaneers’ history - two more than any other NFL team ever has had.

The head coach went on, lauding the quarterback but also saying they have a similar lust for winning:

"And I love that part about him. And it's not about him throwing for five and six touchdowns. It's him winning on the scoreboard and understanding the game and how to attack people and how to defend attacking people or people attacking us. So I think we have a lot in common that way. And I think it'll work well.”

When were Todd Bowles and Tom Brady rivals?

New York Jets v Oakland Raiders

Todd Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets in the mid-2010s. At the same time, Tom Brady led an era of domination with the New England Patriots. Like so many other head coaches at the time, Bowles was out of his element when visiting the No. 12 or vice versa. Having Tom Brady in the division and facing him twice per year was like being locked in a cage with an angry bear.

Ndamukong Suh @NdamukongSuh Congrats to Todd Bowles on becoming head coach of a great team that still feels one man light on talent Congrats to Todd Bowles on becoming head coach of a great team that still feels one man light on talent 👀

However, the team also struggled against other competition in addition to the No. 12. In three of the four years of his tenure, the head coach was several games under .500. After his first season as head coach, it did not seem like such a struggle was in the team's future.

In the coach's first season with the Jets in 2015, the team went 10-6, according to Pro Football Reference. The early success bought him a leash of several years, but he was ultimately fired after the 2018 season. Since then, the coach helped as a defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. With Arians retiring, the newly minted head coach is now leading the charge.

