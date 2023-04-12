"I got his a**" - LeSean McCoy recalls Tom Brady's killer instinct story on Drew Brees' final game

LeSean McCoy has an interesting tale about his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was the 2020 playoffs and the Bucs were playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints had swept the regular season meetings between the two, but come playoff time, the Bucs would win 30-20 after Mike Edwards intercepted Drew Brees.

Speaking on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast, he said:

We played the Saints. This is a funny one. Don't kill me Tom [Brady]. It's just funny, alright. So they beat us twice that year, you know I'm saying, beat the shit out of us. Right? They sweep us. So we get to playoffs. Everybody knows that Drew Brees, he's retiring. He wasn't the same. Arm wasn't the same.

After the game, Brady had some choice words about how winning in what turned out to Brees' last-ever game felt:

So Tom is like, 'Hey great to see you,' all this great s--t, right? We beat 'em! [After the game] Tom is out there throwing with [Brees')] kids. Him and his son, they're throwing to Brees' son, right? Kissing babies. We get back to the locker room, Tom goes, 'I got his a**! Let's go! Sit his a** down!' We were all like, 'Ohhhh!'"

How did LeSean McCoy perform in his sole season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

LeSean McCoy rarely played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but won a Super Bowl

LeSean McCoy and Tom Brady were teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season, but many fans barely remember it, as he hardly played a snap. Throughout ten games, he did not have a single start, mainly because of the depth of the Bucs' rushing unit, which was led by Leonard Fournette.

McCoy recorded career lows in every single statistic, and in fact, he had more receptions than rushes (15 vs. 10) and more receiving yards than rushing yards (101 vs. 31). He also did not score a touchdown for the first time in his career.

In the postseason, McCoy played only two games and did not record a single statistic. He did not play Super Bowl LV, where he won his second straight Lombardi against the Kansas City Chiefs (who had given him his first). He retired afterward and now co-hosts the Fox Sports show 'SPEAK' with Emmanuel Acho.

