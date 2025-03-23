“I hope they don't do Drake poorly”: CFB fans react as analyst highlights questions for potential Travis Hunter-Patriots linkup

The conversation about whether Travis Hunter should play as a wide receiver, a cornerback, or both is still ongoing as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. Many believe the Patriots should thank their lucky stars if they get an option to pick the Colorado star as the fourth overall pick.

Analyst Benjamin Solak believes nothing about "the way that brass operates," which makes him believe that Hunter is a wide receiver for them.

Reacting to this, one fan said:

"Everyone wants to call Hunter a CB first bc the fringe 2 way guys of the past went full time CB in the NFL. Hunter redefined what being a 2 way player is, the first to be genuinely a potential pro bowl talent on both sides. WR for the Pats seems like an obvious dream come true."

"The Patriots, with an abysmal coaching staff last year, a slew of injuries to the O Line and with a QB controversy… were competitive. They now have an OC and DC, vetted. A 2nd yr top QB. Stabilized OL. Healthy. WR room with fit Bourne, Pop, Boutte, and Polk. Bad take. Underdogs," another fan expressed their opinion.

"Eliot Wolf likes size at wide receiver and so nothing about how they operate leads me to believe Hunter is a WR for them. Indeed, in order to find examples of Wolf drafting skinny 6’1” WRs, you’d have to go all the way back to…the 2024 draft, where he picked two of them lol," another fan added.

"Either would be amazing to have fall to 4 but I think most Pats fans would be prefer Hunter just due to the glaring need to begin acquiring playmakers at WR. And if it doesn’t work out he can be part of their elite CBs. If neither are there at 4, trade back if possible," another fan highlighted a possibility.

Another fan expressed concern:

"I hope they don't do Drake poorly with a question mark at wide receiver."

Another fan commented:

"It has been reported at Mass Live that the Patriots front office thinks Travis Hunter is the best WR in the draft."

Deion Sanders drops bold statement on Travis Hunter's future as a two-way player

Deion Sanders has repeatedly made it clear that a franchise should only draft Travis Hunter if it intends to give him opportunities to play on both sides of the ball.

During Colorado's Pro Day on March 21, Coach Prime said Hunter has to have the opportunity to get on the field if his team is struggling offensively.

"What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you've got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field?" Sanders said.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from 24-26th April.

