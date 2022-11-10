Jalen Hurts was selected out of Alabama in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. With the 53rd pick, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted the signal-caller, but he initially didn't think he was going there.

He revealed as much to his teammate Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast. Hurts revealed what he was experiencing during draft night:

"Howie [Roseman] gave me a call and, ironically, you know we played Pittsburgh this week. We played Minnesota, we played a lot of teams that- Raiders last year- I thought I would be at. One of those places."

He continued:

"I know Pittsburgh had maybe the 48th pick or 40-something. Their first pick was in the second round and I thought I was going to Pittsburgh. So when I saw PA [on the phone], I'm like, 'Oh, this is Pittsburgh.'"

Hurts added:

"I didn't know what to expect. So when they said the Philadelphia Eagles... I had no idea I was coming. I had no idea. I never really talked about it, but I had no idea."

He revealed that the pre-draft process didn't indicate anything from his perspective:

"I had an interview with them at the draft, like an official interview. From the interview, I didn't think I was going to be an Eagle."

Fortunately for both him and the team, he ended up becoming an Eagle and they now sit at 8-0. They are the last unbeaten team in the NFL this season.

Which teams probably regret passing on Jalen Hurts?

In a re-draft of the 2020 edition, it is almost impossible to imagine the Eagles' star not going in the first round. Joe Burrow was the first quarterback taken off the board as the first overall pick.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

He took the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, so they don't regret that decision, but other teams probably wish they hadn't passed on Jalen Hurts. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert went back-to-back early in the first round to Miami and Los Angeles, respectively. Both teams are probably pleased with that.

The Green Bay Packers took Jordan Love late in the first round to succeed Aaron Rodgers, but that hasn't happened yet. They might well wish they'd taken Jalen Hurts.

The Steelers, who Hurts thought he was being drafted by, probably regret drafting Chase Claypool. They just traded him away to the Bears and have struggled with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky at quarterback.

Would things have been different for the Pittsburgh Steelers if they had taken Jalen Hurts in 2020? It's impossible to say for certain, but with the marked difference in the trajectories of these Pennsylvanian franchises, one cannot help but imagine.

