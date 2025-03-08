“I’m going to do everything I can” - When Justin Herbert backed himself to be "the guy" after getting selected by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft

The LA Chargers decided against extending the contract of their former quarterback Philip Rivers in 2019 as he was nearing the end of his NFL career. Rivers joined the Indianapolis Colts while the Chargers sought a younger quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ad

They selected Justin Herbert from Oregon with the No. 6 overall pick. Standing 6’6” and weighing 236 lbs, Herbert had a strong arm and was comfortably in and out of the pocket. He was a standout at Oregon and won the 2020 Rose Bowl MVP and was considered one of the top prospects in the draft.

During a media appearance in April 2020, Herbert expressed his excitement about being drafted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m going to do everything I can to be the best quarterback I can be. If I’m the guy, that’s great. I love playing football, and I want to be the guy. But if I have to sit back and learn, I’m going to do everything I can to become the quarterback that I need to be,” he said (via Bleacher Report).

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Herbert was among the top three quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class alongside Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. When Tagovailoa was selected at No. 5 by the Dolphins, Herbert became the seemingly obvious choice for the Chargers.

Herbert said he was preparing for a battle with Tyrod Taylor for the starting job but would do whatever it took to help the team, even if that meant settling for the backup role.

"Competition's great for everyone. He's going to push me and I'm going to push him," Herbert told The MMQB's Albert Breer. "He's had a lot of success and I'm going to do everything I can to learn from him, do whatever I can to help him. At the end of the day, it's all about the team and we're both professionals now. I'm really excited to learn from him."

Ad

The Chargers' then-head coach Anthony Lynn emphasized that no position was guaranteed until training camp began. Herbert ultimately earned the starting job after Taylor sustained an injury before their Week 2 game.

Justin Herbert delivered on the hype in his rookie season

Justin Herbert had an impressive rookie season, passing for 4,336 yards with a 66.6% completion rate and 31 touchdowns, earning him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He registered four straight wins to end the season and was also named to the NFL All-Rookie Team.

In 2021, Herbert secured a Pro Bowl selection. He holds the Chargers' franchise records for most passing yards and touchdowns in a season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.