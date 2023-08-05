Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro defensive back Byron Jones revisited his hometown of New Britain, Connecticut, on Saturday, August 5, and ran a local camp.

Jones hosted a free camp sponsored by the Police Athletic League (PAL), for kids aged 9-14 and ran many drills.

This was one of the first times Jones has been back in his hometown since the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season. He was excited to be in his hometown but was more excited to give back to the kids and his community.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's a chance for the kids to know that anything is possible. Me going to UConn in college, I wasn’t really thinking about the NFL."

"I was focused on school, but I did the right things to put myself in a successful position, so I want these kids to learn at a younger age that their success is not limited by where you are, or what school you go to, how tall you are. I want them to understand that anything is possible."

Byron Jones talks about what it means to give back to his community and what New Britain means to him

Byron Jones during the 2015 NFL Draft - Red Carpet

Byron Jones was born and raised in New Britain, Connecticut. After standing out at the St. Paul High School in neighbouring Bristol, he earned himself a football scholarship to the University of Connecticut.

After setting the world record for the longest broad jump at 12 feet and 3 inches, at the 2015 NFL combine, he was selected in the first-round by the Dallas Cowboys.

When asked if he ever envisioned himself being able to give back to his community the way he has, Jones answered, 'No'.

"No, when I was younger, I was just kind of floating along. One thing I really had, was really good parents, my mom Garnette and dad Donald Jones, they’re incredible. I have three older brothers. I had a really good family foundation to look up to, and then I had the people at PAL.

"So combine all of that with the athletic ability. I was a good kid and it kept me out of trouble, and it allowed me to be successful. This community, this city really allowed me to be the person I am today so, or me to give back in just a small way. It means the world to me."

Jones will continue to give back to the community that has made him the man he is today. He is going to visit UConn this week to talk to the team and will be back in New Britain next weekend to sponsor the 31st Osgood Shootout.

While Jones is yet to officially announce his retirement from the NFL, it seems as if his playing days in the NFL are over. He indicated in a tweet in February that he can no longer run or jump.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Byron Jones and H/T Sportskeeda