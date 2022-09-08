"Imagine walking in the gym and these two in there together, I'm going back home" - Aaron Donald and The Rock's workout clip leaves NFL fans awestruck 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald teased a workout video on Tuesday night. The collaboration between the two was released on Wednesday and it solidified the fact that both athletes have a much different approach to the gym and working out in general.

In the video, Johnson arrives at the Rams' practice facility to meet with Donald. The two shared that they had similar upbringings with their fathers instilling the importance of starting your day off with a solid workout.

The two were seen doing an ab workout as well as lifting weights and other high-intensity lifting.

The video with Johnson and Donald had those who watched it feeling a bit subpar. The reaction on Twitter was mostly to the fact that the average person wouldn't be able to keep up during this type of workout. One user jokingly stated that they would walk out of the gym if they saw the two of them together.

Others replied with their own excuses as to get out of a workout with the two. One user was impressed how 'The Rock' is still able to do these types of workouts at 50 years of age. But the overall consensus was that Donald and Johnson are on a much higher level of difficulty at the gym than most.

JadedKris @mr_idktn twitter.com/dailyloudclips… Daily Loud @dailyloudclips The Rock working out with Aaron Donald The Rock working out with Aaron Donald https://t.co/BzJE699sis imagine walking in the gym and these two in there together.. I'm going back home, fam.. imagine walking in the gym and these two in there together.. I'm going back home, fam.. 😂😂 twitter.com/dailyloudclips…

truthy da menace @zoeytruu @dailyloudclips There is a 29 year age gap between these two men. This makes no sense @dailyloudclips There is a 29 year age gap between these two men. This makes no sense

Champa @tyswish92 @dailyloudclips That don’t look fun at all. Where the mimosas? @dailyloudclips That don’t look fun at all. Where the mimosas?

SW_Marcus @southwestfinest @dailyloudclips Myles garrett has 24 hours to respond @dailyloudclips Myles garrett has 24 hours to respond

DomRuck @DomRuckTv @dailyloudclips This what me and my homies be looking like at LA fitness @dailyloudclips This what me and my homies be looking like at LA fitness

DropYourDraws @nyyyduhhh @dailyloudclips I don’t understand the point of most of these exercises lol @dailyloudclips I don’t understand the point of most of these exercises lol 😂

How long has Aaron Donald played in the NFL?

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh by the then-St. Louis Rams. He was named the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year after accumulating nine sacks, 38 solo tackles and 18 tackles for a loss.

In 2018, he set a career-high of 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020. He is a seven-time First Team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

He won his first Lombardi Trophy this past February when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI.

After their Super Bowl win, the Rams locked up their defensive tackle on a contract extension. In June, the 31-year-old reworked his deal to add $40 million to his existing six-year contract. He now makes over $30 million a year in salary, the only NFL player who isn't a quarterback to make that figure.

