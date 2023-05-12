In Photos: Baker Mayfield and wife Emily take a stunning offseason getaway as 2023 season approaches

Baker Mayfield is in the midst of the second stage of his NFL career.

In the first stage, he pulled the Cleveland Browns up by their bootstraps following the team's 1-31 run leading up to his arrival. However, since Deshaun Watson's arrival, his career has taken a completely different tone as he is set to debut with his fourth team since the end of the 2021-2022 season.

If one were to look at the photos posted by his wife, though, they'd never know any of this.

Emily Mayfield recently took to Instagram to make an offseason getaway public. In the post, she included six pictures.

In the first picture, Emily and her friends smile for the camera while sitting at a wooden table. In the second picture, 10 people pose while standing and sitting on what appears to be either a boat or a massive raft.

In the third picture, she is seen giving a peace sign with one hand while holding what appears to be a beer in the other. In the fourth picture, Baker is seen with his arms around Emily while posing with two others.

The penultimate picture features what appears to be the same seven people from the first picture, this time in a hot tub and a handful of red solo cups. The last picture is essentially a repeat of the fifth and first picture.

Will Baker Mayfield start for the Buccaneers in 2023?

One message presented by the photos appears to be that the trip was a blast. Of course, in the age of social media, one knows that for every amazing picture moment, there is plenty involved.

We never get to see the stress of putting the outing together, lining up schedules, and dealing with the politics of keeping everyone happy and smiling.

What's next for Baker Mayfield?

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield at Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks in 2022

The trip essentially marks the midway point of the offseason. The Super Bowl was in mid-February and this post was made in mid-May. The first preseason game comes in August, about three months from today.

Once the trip wraps up, the countdown to the season will only accelerate for players as it becomes clearer that the time for trips and fun need to come to an end.

Baker Mayfield is listed as the starter on ESPN's working depth chart. However, most expect a quarterback competition between the veteran quarterback and de facto rookie Kyle Trask.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers start fresh with the quarterback that sat behind Tom Brady or will Mayfield upset expectations this summer?

