IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's bikini-clad girlfriend Jilly Anais welcomes "Capricorn season" in stunning photoshoot

Jilly Anais is Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's No. 1 fan and his longtime girlfriend. She is an aspiring musical artist and part-time actress with over two million followers on her Instagram page. Anais recently posted some photos to her page in celebration of "Capricorn season" as she is born on January 2nd.

The pop musician chose to celebrate the upcoming season with some bikini photos in a breathtaking photoshoot. She is donning some stylish shades with various poses to show off the look.

Jilly Anais in her photoshoot (Jilly Anais/IG)

The Cleveland Browns quarterback met Anais while he was with the Houston Texans in 2019. Watson and Anais encountered one another for the first time in Los Angeles.

However, both were at different parties, so the Cleveland signal-caller messaged Jilly Anais after and the two officially met at a hot yoga place and continued dating ever since.

Anais has attended several Browns games this season, most recently when the team faced the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The model was also spotted when the Browns opened this season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

She stood by Deshaun Watson when over two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and assault while with the Texans. In April 2021, Anais and Watson were on vacation and had a strong message in the following post about the accusations:

The quarterback served an 11-game suspension and was fined five million last season. A grand jury in Harris County, Texas court chose not to file an indictment against Watson last year.

More on Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais

Anais is from Houston, Texas, and, in 2011, she was named Miss Teen Houston. For five years, the singer was a competitive cheerleader and spent four years as a high school varsity cheerleader.

Anais dated current Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray up until late 2018 while with the San Antonio Spurs. She also has a YouTube page with over 550K followers that carries her music and gameday video blogs with Deshaun Watson.