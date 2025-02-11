IN PHOTOS: Inside Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts' trip to Disney World

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 11, 2025 18:38 GMT
Jalen Hurts put up a masterful performance as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The dual-threat star quarterback amassed a stat line of 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception. This showing earned him Super Bowl MVP honors and a trip to Disney World.

On Monday, the Eagles star traveled to "The Most Magical Place On Earth."

Here's how the trip went:

Hurts on a parade with Mickey
Hurts, Minnie, and Mickey pose for a picture
Hurts waves to fans
How does Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LIX win impact his legacy?

Jalen Hurts has fought for respect his entire football career. From being benched in a National Championship game to being selected in the second round of the NFL draft, Hurts hasn't had the smoothest of rides. However, he has a remarkable ability to bounce back no matter the setbacks that come his way.

Heading into the season, players viewed Hurts as a lower cadre than Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time MVP runner-up was ranked as the fourth-best QB in the league via the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list.

Jalen Hurts didn't let the noise get to him. Instead, he led the Eagles to an impressive regular season and an even better postseason run.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners product combined well with Saquon Barkley to form one of the most lethal quarterback and running back duos in the league. They reached the Super Bowl, where they were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Remember, the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl in 2023, a game in which Jalen Hurts excelled but ended up losing. However, this year's big game was different, as Hurts led his troops to a blowout win over the three-peat-chasing Chiefs.

Hurts' legacy is now set in stone as one of the few quarterbacks to win a National Championship and Super Bowl. He did so with grit, talent, and top-notch leadership. He earned his trip to Disney and a ranking on the higher tier of quarterbacks in the National Football League.

