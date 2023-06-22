IN PHOTOS: Irina Shayk, earlier linked with Tom Brady, features in Ludovic de Saint Sernin shoot

Despite announcing his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, Tom Brady can't seem to stay out of the headlines. And, now that he is divorced, rumors of possible new love interests often feature in the news. Recently, the 45-year-old was seen with model Irina Shayk.

Shayk is a well-known Russian model, who has featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in the past. Now, she has a new modelling campaign with Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Irina Shayk posted the new campaign to her Instagram page, showing photos from the shoot, which appear to be a bit on the 'dark side'. Dark lighting and makeup is used for the aesthetic of the pictures.

Photos from Irina Shayk's most recent modeling campaign.

This new campaign comes just days after Shayk dismissed rumors of a possible relationship with Tom Brady. The rumors swirled about the two after both were in attendance at a wedding a few weeks ago.

Shayk, who was in a long-term relationship with Bradley Cooper until 2019, had her representatives release a statement saying otherwise.

The statement said that it was 'malicious' to say that she intentionally looked for him and purposefully spent time with the former NFL quarterback. She insists that those rumors were untrue.

She now seems to be focusing solely on her career, with the new campaign debuting this week.

Tom Brady insults his own parenting skills on vacation with kids

Photos of Tom Brady's vacation on a yacht with his three children.

Tom Brady stated a few weeks ago that he was looking forward to upcoming summer vacations with his three children. This week, he posted videos to his Instagram stories of himself and his three children on a yacht.

In one photo, he shows his two sons, Jack and Benjamin, jumping off the third story of the yacht into the water below. He captioned the photo: "def def bad parenting skills".

In another photo, Brady can be seen on the top of the yacht with his children Benjamin and Vivian and other friends. He apparently attempted a jump as well. This trip comes just weeks after he was seen in Walt Disney World with his son and daughter.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has said that he plans to use retirement to spend more time with his children. This vacation with his kids and friends appears to be bringing lots of joy to all, even if he is questioning his own parenting skills in the meantime.

